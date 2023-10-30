Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sherlene Anderson

Published

Sherlene Anderson
Sherlene Anderson

Sherlene Anderson is the managing director at Betty Lin ECL Center. A graduate of David W. Carter High School. She studied psychology at UNT Dallas. About to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary, Sherlene is a born leader and team player. She loves people and she is focused on success. Sherlene understands the importance of building an environment that is conducive for learning and she takes pride in her work and the young people who she is responsible for at Betty Lin ECL. Passionate, loving and committed, she is dedicating her life to young people!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Shon Jones Shon Jones

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Shon Jones

Shon Jones is a compliance advisor at Fidelity Investments, where she was also a retirement planner. She also worked as a financial consultant at...

2 days ago
KaTrina Woodson KaTrina Woodson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: KaTrina Woodson 

KaTrina Woodson is a Sr. Human Resources Business partner at FedEx Ground and she is also a Realtor at Century 21 Judge Fite Company....

3 days ago
Sharon Murray Smith Sharon Murray Smith

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sharon Murray Smith

Sharon Murray Smith is a graduate of South Oak Cliff High School. She graduated from El Centro College and next studied elementary education at Dallas...

4 days ago
Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall

Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall is the Chief executive officer at In The Mix Live Broadcasting Network.             She worked as an independent business owner. Bonita studied...

5 days ago
Advertisement