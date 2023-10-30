Superb Woman: Sherlene Anderson

Sherlene Anderson

Sherlene Anderson is the managing director at Betty Lin ECL Center. A graduate of David W. Carter High School. She studied psychology at UNT Dallas. About to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary, Sherlene is a born leader and team player. She loves people and she is focused on success. Sherlene understands the importance of building an environment that is conducive for learning and she takes pride in her work and the young people who she is responsible for at Betty Lin ECL. Passionate, loving and committed, she is dedicating her life to young people!