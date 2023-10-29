Connect with us

Gray is rising tennis star

Cody Gray with family members
Cody Gray with family members.

By Ayesha Hana Shaji
Texas Metro News Team

DeMatha Catholic high school freshman Cody Gray is making a name for himself as a tennis player. He recently led his school’s tennis team to win the championship, with his first-place finish in singles play.

In a tense match against Gonzaga’s Jack Sherner at Braden Courts in Greenbelt, Maryland, Gray’s lead disappeared, but he remained focused on being aggressive and pumping himself up. He arrived at the baseline with renewed energy, returning several challenging slices from his opponent, and won the match 8-6.

Gray has quickly risen to the top of DeMatha’s line- up during his first season and has been a key player in their success.

