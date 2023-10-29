News
Dallas African American Museum Disco Gala featuring the Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review and honoring Revs. Bryan Carter and Frederick D. Haynes III
News
Every Thursday, Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney and Robert E. Edison of the Museum will lead engaging courses on a variety of topics, from African...
News
AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM, DALLAS DEDICATES NEWLY REFURBISHED COURTYARD IN HONOR OF DR. HARRY ROBINSON, JR., MUSEUM FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT/CEO
The Harry Robinson Jr. Courtyard was funded thanks to generous gifts from Lowe’s Hometowns and Mary McDermott Cook; refurbishments – from new plantings and...
News
AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM PRESENTS FREE SCREENING OF SILVER DOLLAR ROAD DOCUMENTARY DIRECTED BY RAOUL PECK
In Silver Dollar Road, directed by Raoul Peck. Peck, who received an Oscar nomination for I Am Not Your Negro in 2016, explores the issue of Black land dispossession, illuminating...
Lifestyle
African American Museum’s Music Under the Dome provides weeknight entertainment