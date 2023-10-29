Deltas Gather at UNT

The answer is simple: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (Zeta Eta Chapter) alums sent out a memo cross-country three weeks in advance asking for rsvp’s for a September 29, 2023 GIRLS DAY TRIP!

The significance of September 29? Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was chartered on the UNT campus in 1968 as the first Black greek-letter organization.

Among the alums in attendance were four of the 19 charter members: Sheila Wheatley Clark, Charter President; Sandra Williams Stephens, Ruth A. Baker and Helen Cooper Hicks. Of particular interest was a larger representation from early pledge classes (1969-1975), some of which had not returned to the UNT campus since graduation. Sixty-two answered the clarion call to agree that it is our just due in moving forward that we must never forget the past.

With special assistance from Dr. Daniel Suda, UNT Alumni Association and a student tour guide, alums were afforded the opportunity to experience Eagles Landing, visit to the Welcome Center, the new Library and

Wooten Hall where Charter President Clark participated in an oral history taping for UNT archival collection.

They also left a sizable donation to- ward the UNT/BAN endowed scholarship fund.

According to Ella Goode John- son, organizer, the highlight of the trip was interfacing with the current UNT students who joined in for dialogue, photos and a bit of singing and strutting!