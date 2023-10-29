Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Deltas Gather at UNT

What do UNT alums do when they are looking for something to do pre-UNT homecoming week?

Published

The answer is simple: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (Zeta Eta Chapter) alums sent out a memo cross-country three weeks in advance asking for rsvp’s for a September 29, 2023 GIRLS DAY TRIP!

The significance of September 29? Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was chartered on the UNT campus in 1968 as the first Black greek-letter organization.

Among the alums in attendance were four of the 19 charter members: Sheila Wheatley Clark, Charter President; Sandra Williams Stephens, Ruth A. Baker and Helen Cooper Hicks. Of particular interest was a larger representation from early pledge classes (1969-1975), some of which had not returned to the UNT campus since graduation. Sixty-two answered the clarion call to agree that it is our just due in moving forward that we must never forget the past.

With special assistance from Dr. Daniel Suda, UNT Alumni Association and a student tour guide, alums were afforded the opportunity to experience Eagles Landing, visit to the Welcome Center, the new Library and

Wooten Hall where Charter President Clark participated in an oral history taping for UNT archival collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also left a sizable donation to- ward the UNT/BAN endowed scholarship fund.

According to Ella Goode John- son, organizer, the highlight of the trip was interfacing with the current UNT students who joined in for dialogue, photos and a bit of singing and strutting!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

HONORARY MEMBERS HONORARY MEMBERS

Photo Album

Newest HONORARY MEMBERS of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

July 23, 2023
National President Elsie Cooke-Holmes National President Elsie Cooke-Holmes

News

Statement on the Recent Expulsion of Tennessee Lawmakers

National President Elsie Cooke-Holmes released the following statement on the recent expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers exercising their right to protest

April 10, 2023

News

Deltas strongly oppose Florida legislation

Sorority's National President Elsie Cooke-Holmes released the following statement on Florida House Bill 999 and academic freedom:

March 20, 2023
Statement on the 2022 Midterm Elections Statement on the 2022 Midterm Elections

News

Statement on the 2022 Midterm Elections

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated has centered and promoted participation in American democracy since our founding in 1913. The 2022 midterm election was no exception,...

November 22, 2022
Advertisement