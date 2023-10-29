Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Shon Jones

Published

Shon Jones
Shon Jones

Shon Jones is a compliance advisor at Fidelity Investments, where she was also a retirement planner. She also worked as a financial consultant at E*Trade, financial advisor at Edward Jones, Field assurance associate contractor at Alpha Scientific/C.R. Bard, R&D Scientist at Valentine Enterprises LLC and Naturally Fresh/Bay Valley Foods. Shon received a BS Degree in Chemistry from Columbia College, A BBA Degree in Business Administration from Kennesaw State University, a MBA in Business Administration and Management and is currently pursuing a DBA in education from Franklin University.

You May Also Like

KaTrina Woodson KaTrina Woodson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: KaTrina Woodson 

KaTrina Woodson is a Sr. Human Resources Business partner at FedEx Ground and she is also a Realtor at Century 21 Judge Fite Company....

2 days ago
Sharon Murray Smith Sharon Murray Smith

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sharon Murray Smith

Sharon Murray Smith is a graduate of South Oak Cliff High School. She graduated from El Centro College and next studied elementary education at Dallas...

3 days ago
Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall

Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall is the Chief executive officer at In The Mix Live Broadcasting Network.             She worked as an independent business owner. Bonita studied...

4 days ago
La Ronda Davis La Ronda Davis

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: La Ronda Davis

La Ronda Davis is a paralegal at Criminal Law Paralegal and CEO/CFO/Founder/Owner at Hands On Her Hips Designs.  This lady will make you and any venue look GREAT!...

5 days ago
