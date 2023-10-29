Superb Woman: Shon Jones

Shon Jones is a compliance advisor at Fidelity Investments, where she was also a retirement planner. She also worked as a financial consultant at E*Trade, financial advisor at Edward Jones, Field assurance associate contractor at Alpha Scientific/C.R. Bard, R&D Scientist at Valentine Enterprises LLC and Naturally Fresh/Bay Valley Foods. Shon received a BS Degree in Chemistry from Columbia College, A BBA Degree in Business Administration from Kennesaw State University, a MBA in Business Administration and Management and is currently pursuing a DBA in education from Franklin University.
