Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ferris EDC offers $25,000 matching funds to qualified local businesses

Published

FERRIS – The City of Ferris’ Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced a grant opportunity this week that adds up to $25,000-plus in matching funds for qualified local businesses.

As the city continues to grow Ferris’ downtown square has been earmarked to become an incredible destination for not only Ferris residents to shop and dine, but also Ellis County residents overall and visitors to the area.

Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams said the grant will be a matching fund grant not to exceed $25,000 per entity.

However, there will be an additional $10,000 bonus incentive in additional funding for businesses that will remain open during evening hours at least two night per week.

Willams said too, funding from the EDC grant program can also be used for fixed site improvements to new businesses locating on the Ferris Downtown Square.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently the square has a variety of shops including restaurants, a photography studio, health and wellness shops and more.

“This particular grant will be limited to specialty retail, new and unique dining concepts, breweries, wineries and entertainment uses,” Williams concluded. “Ferris is a growing city with ongoing new development and it is the perfect location off busy Interstate 45 for visitors who are looking for distinct shopping found nowhere else in Ellis County. We believe these new concept idea will be lucrative for new business owners looking for a healthy start for their business in a city that supports groundbreaking, innovative ideas and retail opportunities.”

For interested business owners visit edc@ferrisedc.org for more information.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Tisha Chapman Tisha Chapman

News

How Dearfield Fund helps Black women buy homes to build wealth and health

By Roodgally Senatus ImpactAlpha, October 2 — Equitable homeownership is a key strategy for narrowing racial wealth gaps. Centering Black women is key to the...

October 8, 2023
Niccara Campbell-Wallace Niccara Campbell-Wallace

NNPA Stories

New Super PAC Aims to Empower Black Voters and Secure House Leadership

NNPA NEWSWIRE — While the Rolling Sea Action Fund will be aligned with the all-Democratic Congressional Black Caucus, it will operate as a “hybrid...

August 16, 2023
Jonathan Skrmetti Jonathan Skrmetti

Finance

REPUBLICANS DRAW PARTY LINES AROUND DEI INITIATIVES

By Daniel Johnson The Republican Party continues its assault on anything related to affirmative action following the Supreme Court ruling to strike down the consideration of...

July 16, 2023
businesses and entrepreneurs businesses and entrepreneurs

News

Recognizing businesses and entrepreneurs

The 49th Annual Business Month Education & Scholarship Awards Luncheon: Spotlights African American Businesses and Women Entrepreneurs

March 25, 2023
Advertisement