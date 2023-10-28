Superb Woman: KaTrina Woodson 

KaTrina Woodson is a Sr. Human Resources Business partner at FedEx Ground and she is also a Realtor at Century 21 Judge Fite Company. She has also enjoyed stints at North Texas Lead, MHMR of Tarrant County, Ditech Financial LLC and RGS Financial, Inc. KaTrina received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Science Degree in Human Resource Training and Development from Amberton University. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Urban League Guild of Greater Dallas, society for Human Resources Management and the Association of Talent Development.
