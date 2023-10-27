Texas Rep. Honored

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers accepted the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award for her leadership and contributions. This is a rare honor, and it is a recognition of her career giving back to North Texas families.
Here’s how:
- She authored and passed the CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) ACT to end race-based hairstyle discrimination in schools and in the workplace.
- She stood up for voting rights in Texas to ensure voting is fair, accessible and safe for all.
- She advocated for gun safety as Vice Chair of the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.