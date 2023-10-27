Connect with us

News

Texas Rep. Honored

Published

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers accepted the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award for her leadership and contributions. This is a rare honor, and it is a recognition of her career giving back to North Texas families.

Here’s how:

  1. She authored and passed the CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) ACT to end race-based hairstyle discrimination in schools and in the workplace.
  2. She stood up for voting rights in Texas to ensure voting is fair, accessible and safe for all.
  3. She advocated for gun safety as Vice Chair of the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.

