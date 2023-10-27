Connect with us

News

Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital

Published

Rev. Jesse Jackson
Rev. Jesse Jackson

After a short stay in the hospital, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. is home and in good spirits, a source close to the Jackson family has confirmed. Jackson, who was expected to appear at a birthday celebration in Atlanta last weekend, also did not appear at the two-day Rainbow PUSH conference, which was the inaugural conference under the leadership of new President and CEO Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III.

This summer, the long-time civil rights leader, who turned 82 on October 8, named Haynes as his successor, to assume the leadership of the organization he founded more than 50 years ago.

n what Rainbow PUSH Board Chair Tricia “CK” Hoffler referred to as a very successful conference, with attendees from across the country, as well as globally; at most sessions prayers were expressed for Jackson.

However, it wasn’t until the evening gala that Atty. Hoffler informed guests that as much as Jackson wanted to attend the conference and celebration, unfortunately he had to be admitted into the hospital and would not be in attendance.

Since the announcement of his ascension to Rainbow PUSH leadership, Haynes has focused on the legacy of Jackson’s reign while also assuring supporters that the organization would remain vigilant, relevant and effective, just as it was under his predecessor.

Expressing that he could not fill Jackson’s shoes, Haynes said he stands “on his shoulders.”

