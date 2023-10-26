Connect with us

Andren Latise Doucette (APRIL 23, 1976 – OCTOBER 7, 2023)

Published

On the 23rd of April, Andrea was born to Sharon Roberson and Alonzo Baucham. Tresa as she was known by so many of us was the middle of three children. Andrea received her formal education through the Fort Worth Independent School District graduating from O.D. Wyatt High School. After graduating from High School Andrea got married and to that union a bouncing baby boy was born and she named him Kylon Rayon Granson.

Andrea worked for Fidelity Investments for 15 years and resigned after her health started to fail.

Andrea professed Christ and was baptized at a young age attending church regularly at Golden Gate Church of God in Christ with Grandmother Earline Thomas and also Samaria Baptist Church with Grandmother Hattie Williams.

Andrea met fell in love and married the man of her dreams Kareem Doucette. He adored her and they were so happy together!

On Saturday October 7, 2023 Andrea Latise Doucette received her wings, departing this earthly life to receive eternal rest! She was welcomed into glory by her mother Sharon Roberson, her sister Parchevia Roberson, Grandparents and other relatives that had gone on before her.

Those left to cherish her precious memories is her husband Kareem Doucette, Sons Kylon Granson, Nickal Doucette, Daughter Kelli Doucette, Father Alonzo Baucham, Mother –in-law Lucy Doucette; Sister LaToya Roberson, Aunts Deborah Gipson, Shelia Milligan (Ken); Uncles Dwaine Hicks, Anthony Roberson, and Jackie Roberson; Nieces Daytoya, DeAndrea, Kendra; Nephews Makah, Kenneth and a host of cousins, other relatives and dear friends that love her!

Texas Metro News

