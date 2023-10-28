Connect with us

Black Business: Frederick Benjamin Grooming

Frederick Benjamin Grooming

Frederick Benjamin Grooming created by Michael James offers men’s grooming products, infused with natural oils to condition, moisturize, and style normal-to-dry scalp and hydrate and soften coarse, curly hair. Inspired by the legacy of his grandfather, the original Frederick Benjamin. Michael developed a regimen of products to help every man sculpt his best self, no matter his style. Visit the website to shop online and learn more about the company, also sign up for the newsletter and get a discount on your order. Frederick Benjamin Grooming can be found in Walmart and Target. Michael James is a Morehouse man.

https://shop.frederickbenjamin.com/ email: info@frederickbenjamin.com
(646) 417-8128

