Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Familiarity won’t matter when Howard visits Delaware State in first MEAC road test for Bison

Published

Familiarity won’t matter when Howard visits Delaware State in first MEAC road test for Bison
Photo: Howard Athletics

BY CHRIS STEVENS

As offensive coordinator, Lee Hull oversaw the potent Howard University offense for three seasons before being hired as Delaware State’s head football coach last winter.

He’ll see some of his old players this Saturday when the Bison visit Dover for a noon MEAC contest, but neither he nor Howard head coach Larry Scott expects to see the same plays and style of play that marked their 2022 shared conference championship season in D.C.

“Every year, every football team takes on a different identity,” Scott said during Monday’s MEAC coaches’ conference. “There have been some changes schematically in how we do things, and I’m sure Coach Hull will adapt to his personnel and put his guys in positions to have success. Obviously, we’ll do the same.”

“At the end of the day, it’s about us,” Hull said. “We’ve got to prepare and fix some of the things we need to fix. We can’t worry about what Coach Scott and Howard will be doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bison overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to give their always-raucous homecoming crowd a reason to cheer with a 27-23 win over Norfolk State to begin conference play.

Delaware State’s homecoming result was less than ideal as South Carolina State’s running game rolled up 357 yards en route to a 35-7 win in Dover. Hull is frustrated with the Hornets’ inability to stop the run but is also realistic about the defensive depth wearing thin.

“It’s very frustrating because we’ve emphasized tackling and wrapping up,” Hull said. “We had guys who weren’t shooting their guns, but we’re still missing four starters on defense. Hopefully, we get a couple of them back this week.”

Scott, meanwhile, is wary of a homecoming hangover heading into Dover this weekend.

“We want to play like we’re capable of playing each week,” he says. “We have a standard that is very high for us. In the first half last Saturday, we didn’t reach that, but in the second half, we were able to stop the run and reach that standard. We want to have a high level of consistency for four quarters, not just for a half or in spurts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Howard Athletics Howard Athletics

News

Potential NIL bill negotiations fell apart after Senate committee members wanted to ‘jettison HBCUs’

BY HBCU SPORTS The chairwoman of a Senate committee responsible for handling issues related to collegiate athletics said the group could not agree on the...

October 20, 2023
The Athletic Staff The Athletic Staff

News

WNBA Game 4: Aces beat Liberty 70-69

Las Vegas defeats New York to win back-to-back titles

October 19, 2023
SWAC to battle SWAC to battle

News

The SWAC to battle the Pac-12 in nationally televised hoops series

BY HBCU SPORTS The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its streaming schedule of men’s and women’s basketball games that are slated to air on ESPN+...

October 15, 2023
Texas Southern Athletics Texas Southern Athletics

News

SWAC men’s basketball will be on ESPN this season. See how many games are featured

BY HBCU SPORTS BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its ESPN television schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season. Texas Southern and Jackson...

October 12, 2023
Advertisement