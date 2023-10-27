Connect with us

GOP Lawmaker Caught On Camera Telling Black Reporter To ‘Shut Up’

GOP Lawmaker
A group of GOP lawmakers heckled a reporter questioning Speaker nominee Mike Johnson (R-La.) during a press conference, The Hill reports.

According to videos shared on social media, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) was among the Republicans who shouted at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott as she attempted to ask Johnson a question after he became the latest Speaker nominee on Tuesday (October 24).

Foxx, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), and other Republicans surrounded Johnson as Scott asked him about his involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Foxx yelled at the reporter to “shut up,” while Scalise laughed and Boebert said “oh god.”

Other members booed Scott for her question during Tuesday’s press conference. Johnson smiled, shook his head, and said “next question.”

Johnson earned the Speaker nomination on Tuesday just hours after House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) dropped out of the running amid opposition. Scalise and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) were previously nominated for the position but failed to garner enough votes.

Johnson, a known ally of former President Donald Trump, was among the 139 House Republicans who voted to object the 2020 election results in Arizona, Pennsylvania, or both hours after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

