Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sharon Murray Smith

Sharon Murray Smith
Sharon Murray Smith

Sharon Murray Smith is a graduate of South Oak Cliff High School. She graduated from El Centro College and next studied elementary education at Dallas Baptist University before going on to study condor education at Texas A&M University Commerce. She is a principal and director at Smithfield learning Center and previously worked at Lobias Murray Christian Academy. Family is important to her and she enjoys life to the fullest bringing joy to all those who’re fortunate to be in her company. 

