Justin Moore honored with NAACP Award

Justin Moore

Justin Moore, a distinguished civil rights attorney and candidate for Texas’ 32nd Congressional District, has been honored by the Dallas chapter of the NAACP with the prestigious Justice & Civic Engagement Award.

This esteemed recognition celebrates Moore’s unwavering dedication to upholding justice, advocating for civil rights, and promoting civic engagement within the Dallas community.

The Justice & Civic Engagement Award, an award whose past recipients have been “The Grandmother of Juneteenth” Dr. Opal Lee and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is a testament to Moore’s outstanding contributions to his tireless efforts to champion social justice causes, not just in Dallas but around the country. With a deep commitment to equality, fairness, and inclusivity, Moore has consistently demonstrated his passion for creating positive change in the lives of others.

As a civil rights attorney, Moore has been at the forefront of numerous impactful cases, fighting for the rights of marginalized communities and advocating for meaningful reforms within the justice system. His dedication to justice and equity has not only transformed individual lives but has also inspired others to join the fight for a more just society.

In addition to his legal accomplishments, Moore’s candidacy for Texas’s 32nd Congressional District represents a significant step towards progressive leadership and inclusive representation. His vision for a more equitable future, combined with his extensive experience and deep-rooted values, resonates strongly with the residents of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas NAACP’s Justice & Civic Engagement Award reaffirms Moore’s status as a trailblazer in the civil rights movement and acknowledges his outstanding achievements in promoting justice, equality, and civic engagement.

This honor serves as a testament to his dedication and inspires others to continue the important work of building a fairer and more just society for all.

Moore , and others will be recognized Friday, November 3 during the Annual Juanita Craft Freedom Fund Scholarship and Awards Gala in Dallas, TX.