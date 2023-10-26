Superb Woman: Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall

Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall

Bonita Speedy Reynolds-Hall is the Chief executive officer at In The Mix Live Broadcasting Network.

She worked as an independent business owner. Bonita studied at Ambit Energy and she studied Business Management at Harbarger Business College. She attended Morehead High School and hails from Eden, North Carolina. Outgoing, friendly and full of personality; she knows how to take carae of business. Bonita loves dogs and she is known former business acumen. Bonita is a consummate professional who is adventurous and focused.