Black Business: CanDid Art Accessories

CanDid Art was established in 2011 by Candice Cox. Candid Art is an artisanal Jewelry, Home décor, and Kid’s Lifestyle brand influenced by the modern African Diaspora and cosmic geometry. Candice says it is a jewelry company for the fearless fashion enthusiast. They use a variety of metals and chains to create body chains, hand chains, and earrings. If you want to make a statement without saying a word visit the website to shop for your special piece.

https://www.candidartaccessories.com/ email: info@candidartaccessories.com