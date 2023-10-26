Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: CanDid Art Accessories

Published

CanDid Art Accessories

CanDid Art was established in 2011 by Candice Cox. Candid Art is an artisanal Jewelry, Home décor, and Kid’s Lifestyle brand influenced by the modern African Diaspora and cosmic geometry. Candice says it is a jewelry company for the fearless fashion enthusiast. They use a variety of metals and chains to create body chains, hand chains, and earrings. If you want to make a statement without saying a word visit the website to shop for your special piece.

https://www.candidartaccessories.com/ email: info@candidartaccessories.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Balacia Balacia

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Balacia

Balacia is a custom engagement ring and gift set company in the Dallas area. They offer a wide variety of engagement rings, wedding bands,...

14 hours ago
DUAFE Designs DUAFE Designs

Spotlight Story

Black Business: DUAFE Designs Waistbeads by Ayodele

Ayodele Kinchen is the founder and creator of Duafe Designs which she began in 2004. DUAFE Designs offers hand-crafted, wearable art that empowers the...

3 days ago
Popcorn Queens Popcorn Queens

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Popcorn Queens

Popcorn Queens is a line of gourmet caramel popcorn created by a mother-daughter team April and Bonnie Wardlaw. They handcraft their gourmet caramel popcorn...

4 days ago
Marsh +Mane Marsh +Mane

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Marsh +Mane

Marsh +Mane is a Philadelphia-based natural beauty supply store selling a curated selection of natural hair, skin, and beard products. The owner Jenea Robinson...

5 days ago
Advertisement