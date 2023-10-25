‘White Life Matters’: Woman Alleges Discrimination, Gets Kicked Off Flight

Photo: Getty Images

By Jovonne Ledet

A white airplane passenger is going viral after she accused a flight attendant of discrimination.

In a video posted on TikTok, an unidentified woman alleged that a flight attendant refused to serve her alcohol because she is white.

It’s unclear what unfolded before the video began. Flight attendants can be seen telling the woman that they wouldn’t be serving her any alcohol because she was “disturbing the cabin.” The workers then asked the woman to get in her seat.

“You never served me any alcohol, but you served the Black people,” the woman said in the video. “You’re discriminating against me because I’m white.”

The woman eventually took her seat but continued to rant about how she was discriminated against by the flight attendants.

“I’m white, and you don’t like white people,” the woman told the airplane staff. “Black life matters? White life matters. It’s all peace and love.”

“It’s f*cked up,” she added. “F*cked up sh*t.”

A follow-up TikTok video shows the woman being escorted off the plane by a security officer after the incident.

“Now everybody clap,” the person filming the video said. “Look at that—you get escorted by a Black person.”

