DeSoto ISD Students Participate in STEM Fest at Perot Museum 

DeSoto, TX —United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, along with presenting sponsors Texas Instruments and Mr. Cooper Group and supporting sponsor Vistra, hosted STEM Fest today, Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. 

With the help of more than 150 volunteers, 400 fifth through eighth grade DeSoto Independent School District students engaged in interactive science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities to challenge their minds and inspire their imaginations.

Activities during STEM Fest included:

• Robot Coding

• Musical Coding 

• AI-Vengers

• AI Facial Recognition

Learn more about DeSoto ISD Schools and programs for scholars approaching pre-kindergarten through 12th grade by visiting the district’s Choice Showcase event from 9 a.m. to noon on Sat., Nov. 4 at DeSoto High School located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto.

