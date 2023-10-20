Theman Taylor, Jr.

Connect with us

Obits

Published

Theman Ray Taylor, Jr. was born to Theman Ray Taylor, Sr. and Linda Lewis in 1960. 

He was a loyal Dallas Cowboys, South Oak Cliff Bears, and Golden State Warriors fan. He often took family and friends to the home games with him. 

He enjoyed fishing and coaching youth. Education & academia were passions of his that weren’t known by many. 

He was a great mentor to many students and people he met everywhere he went. Prior to entering the Law Enforcement profession, he was a substitute teacher and worked for Target Distribution Center. 

He began his career in Law Enforcement with the Dallas County Sheriff’s department.  Subsequently, moving on to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for over 29 years, retiring September 2017. 

He was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated and was a member of the Catholic Diocese as a youth basketball Coach. 

He coached Varsity football and basketball for Valley Christian High School including girls’ varsity basketball. He volunteered for the Oakland Invitational Relays for many years. 

He is survived by his loving wife Monica Taylor;  son Theman Ray Taylor, III – Attorney at Law;  daughter Mia Simone Taylor – future Psychologist; Father Charles Lewis; 4 brothers Michael McMillan, Terrance Lewis (Yolanda), Dr. Casey Lewis (Tonnesha), Myron Lewis (Deka); 4 sisters Grethiane Douglas (Kyle, Sr.), Donobbra McGee (Arthur), Nena Taylor, Deirdra Harris (Barry, Sr.), along with a  host of relatives and friends who will truly miss him.

