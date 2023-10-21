Superb Woman: Rita Heath-Powell 

Rita Heath-Powell is a senior financial analyst at MEDNAX. The Jackson State University alum who graduated with a B.S. Degree Business Administration – Accounting has also worked as a senior financial analyst at Bell Helicopter. A proud member of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority’s Psi Chapter, Rita is a committed member and community servant who is a team player but also excels at any leadership position she undertakes. You can count on her to bring a smile, energy and a spirit of support and love to anything she undertakes. Dependable, reliable and a consummate professional, Rita is a joy to work with and be around.
