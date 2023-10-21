Mr. Pearlie W. & Helen J. Rogers

Pearlie Wilson Rogers was born to Lincoln Rogers and Patsy J. Stewart on February 12, 1935. In Dallas, Texas. He was the second born son, among three brothers and three sisters. Pearlie, accepted Jesus Christ at an early age, at a young age he enjoyed singing in the choir. He joined Greater Allen Temple AME Church, and held various positions.

Pearlie quit school to help take care of his sib- lings and went to work. He was employed at Gifford Hill for 47 years, locations across the metroplex.

You could always see him working hard, sitting on the porch waving at everyone that passed by. And of course, he had no issue carrying his wife’s purse everywhere they went.

He was a God-fearing man, who loved the Lord, his wife, family, and friends.

He set an example of how a real man should love the Lord, his wife and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 18, he met and fell in love with Helen Trigg. They shared an uninterrupted marriage for 67 years.

They were blessed with one daughter LaResa, and three sons, Virgil, Danny, and Keith.

Helen was born to Clarence and Erma Trigg on May 22, 1934, she was the 12th child of 14 children. Helen graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Dallas, Texas.

She accepted Christ at an early age and worked faithfully in her local church, conference, and district of the AME Church. She enjoyed serving on the Stewardess Board, choir member, Women Missionary Society, Lay Dept., Sunday school. In 2021, she was consecrated as a Deaconess in the AME Church.

Helen loved the Lord, her husband, children, siblings and her family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

She enjoyed having fun and enjoying life.

She was employed with Teccor Electronics for 30 plus years in Euless, Tx.

On October 1, 2023, Pearlie finished his earthly duties and went home to be with the Lord. But he could not transition home without the love of his life who transitioned to be with the Lord two days later on October 3, 2023.