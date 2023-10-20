Chief Of Staff Dawn Freeman Enters Race To Represent House District 113

Dawn Freeman

Dawn Freeman has launched her Democratic Primary campaign to be the next State Representative for Texas House District 113.

Currently serving as Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for State Representative Carl Sherman, Freeman is running on a platform that includes restoring women’s rights, taking common-sense steps to reduce gun violence, funding our public schools, and expanding access to healthcare.

Freeman’s early endorsements include State Representative Venton Jones, and several elected city officials she has worked with in Dallas County on projects and policies.

“Extremist leadership in Austin is doing harm to Texans in so many ways, and I will stand up to the far right’s radical agenda. Women’s rights have been stripped away.

Next to nothing has been done to curb gun violence, and the refusal to expand Medicaid is bad policy that blocks access to healthcare. Now, the Republican leadership is coming after public schools with voucher schemes in the special session,” said Freeman.

“House District 113 must remain Democratic so we have the numbers in the State House to legislate needed change. I am ready to run a strong campaign to make sure this is the case, and my experience in the legislature ensures I will be ready to serve my constituents from day one and get things done.”

Before her work in Austin, Freeman served as President and CEO of a non-profit organization focused on criminal justice reform and reentry programs for the formerly incarcerated. Freeman began her career in the technology industry, working for Pitney Bowes and Electronic Data Systems.

Her most recent tenure was with Securus Technologies Inc., a public safety technologies and communications firm.

“Dawn Freeman has been an invaluable resource in the legislature on many policy issues. Her non-profit work in criminal justice reform is but one example of her demonstrated track record of service. She has the know-how and tenacity to be a great State Representative for House District 113,” said State Rep. Jones.

Freeman has earned a reputation as a thought leader on issues of social justice, community-level change, and criminal jus- tice reform. She has appeared on national television and her writings have been published in a range of major news outlets. She holds B.A. and M.B.A degrees in business, and grew up in a military family with parents who were both ministers and service members in two branches of the Armed Forces. Freeman is the mother of three and lives in Garland, TX.

“Throughout my career, I have been an innovator and a doer who is concerned about her community, and that won’t stop when I am a State Representative,” said Freeman. “My parents taught me that it is not who you are, but rather what you do for others that defines you.”