Roedema Found Guilty in Death of Elijah McClain

Colorado police officer Randy Roedema has been found guilty in the death of Elijah McClain. Roedema and officer Jason Rosenblatt both faced criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault after confronting and pinning down McClain, on August 24, 2019, before a medic injected him with ketamine and he died.

A jury unanimously convicted officer Roedema while Rosenblatt was acquitted.

Others charged with McClain’s death, include a third officer, Nathan Woodyard, and medics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec. All three have pleaded not guilty and will be tried in two separate cases later this year.

Roedema is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

McClain’s family sued for wrongful death and won a $15 million settlement.

