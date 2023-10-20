Connect with us

Roedema Found Guilty in Death of Elijah McClain

Former Colorado Officer Jason Rosenblatt (1)
Former Colorado Officer Jason Rosenblatt and Officer Randy Roedema

Colorado police officer Randy Roedema has been found guilty in the death of Elijah McClain. Roedema and officer Jason Rosenblatt both faced criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault after confronting and pinning down McClain, on August 24, 2019, before a medic injected him with ketamine and he died.

Elijah McClain
Elijah McClain

A jury unanimously convicted officer Roedema while Rosenblatt was acquitted.

Others charged with McClain’s death, include a third officer, Nathan Woodyard, and medics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec. All three have pleaded not guilty and will be tried in two separate cases later this year.

Roedema is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

McClain’s family sued for wrongful death and won a $15 million settlement.

Texas Metro News

Names of the 5 officers in Elijah McClains Death Names of the 5 officers in Elijah McClains Death

News

Jury pool down to 41 in trial of officers charged in the death of Elijah McClain 

By Tony Gorman The pool of 250 potential jurors has been culled to 41 during the third day of jury selection for the first trial...

September 25, 2023
Eleanor Conrad Eleanor Conrad

News

Servant Leader, Eleanor Conrad, dies at 99

By Talia Richman Eleanor Conrad, the matriarch of a Dallas family that broke racial barriers and strived to improve public education, died June 27....

July 6, 2023
Jordan Neely Jordan Neely

Editorial

TO BE EQUAL: The Many Accomplices to the Killing of Jordan Neely

By Marc Morial “His mental illness screamed of profits prioritized over people. … His Blackness disquieted the American ideals and sensibilities that proclaim us...

June 11, 2023
Akai Gurley & Peter Liang Akai Gurley & Peter Liang

News

Five years in death of Gurley

Akai Gurley, a 28-year-old African American man was shot and killed on November 20, 2014, by NYPD officer Peter Liang in a housing project...

May 13, 2023
