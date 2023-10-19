Lorenzo Edgar Henry (January 27, 1933 – October 4, 2023)

Lorenzo Edgar Henry

MSGT. Lorenzo E. Henry, USAF, Ret. was born January 27, 1933 to Edgar and Ada Henry in Cambridge, Maryland, the fifth of nine children. His parents were God-fearing and raised their children in the Union Chapel AME Church of Cordtown. He attended Dorchester County public schools and was a graduate of St Clair High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1952.

His military duties took him to many states and countries, where he served as a Medical Service Superintendent. It was at Lackland, AFB in San Antonio Tx, where he met his wife of 57 years Lue Wilder Durio who affectionately called him “Ren.” They were married on October 27th, 1962 and God blessed this union with two daughters, Crystal Lynn and Jacqueline Michele; joining Lorenzo’s older children, Valeria and Lorenzo, Jr.

Lorenzo retired from the military in 1978 at Luke AFB in Glendale, AZ after 26 years of service, achieving the rank of MSGT. Upon retiring he soon began a new career with the Arizona Department of Health Services where he served as a Health Program Manager for the Bureau of Ambulance Licensing for twenty-five years. He earned many awards and certificates for his hard work and dedication. Lorenzo served as the President of The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA), chapter 34, a non-profit military veterans’ organization for three years.

Education was important to him. While in his 50’s he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business from Glendale Community College, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Park College.

Lorenzo and Lue were long time members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Where he grew in his love for Jesus and was a faithful volunteer of the Count Team. He was an all-around friendly guy who loved R&B music and never met a stranger. His friends called him “Hank”. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family at his home, keeping an immaculate yard, playing golf, spending time with his brothers and sisters at family reunions, supporting his daughters, and loving his precious Lue.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories: three daughters, Valeria Henry Carroll, Glendale, AZ, Crystal (Charles) Van Riper, Phoenix, AZ, Jacqueline (Maurice) Pugh, Arlington, TX; five grandchildren, Kendall, Maurice LT, Natalie, Shelby and Sydney; one sister Ethel Wells (Lovie), Fort Myers, FL, one brother Leon Henry (Joyce), Auburndale, FL, two sisters-in-law Janet Henry, Dryden, NY, Olivia Dearbonne, Dayton, TX and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lue Henry, parents Edgar and Ada Henry, one son Lorenzo Henry, Jr., six siblings, Shirley Henry, Peggy Chase, Fleetwood Henry Sr, Vermon Stanley, Virginia Askins, and Franklin Henry.