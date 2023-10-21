Black Business: The LimeLight Collection

The LimeLight Collection

The LimeLight Collection is a luxury line of sparkling jewel-encrusted clutch purses to accessorize and celebrate the multi-faceted woman. Owner Ebony Sanon returned to her first love of fashion with the launch of The LimeLight Collection. It’s headquartered in South Florida, these exquisite clutches can be found on our website, social media platforms, and at select specialty boutiques. Stay tuned for the future release of our accessory lines for men and pets. Shop and subscribe to the email list.

https://www.thelimelightcollection.net/ email: info@thelimelightcollection.net