Mrs. Evelyn Christman Woods (February 3, 1934 – September 25, 2023)

Mrs. Evelyn Christman Woods

Evelyn Cristman-Woods was born February 3rd, 1934 in Ft. Worth, TX. She was the oldest of 7 siblings of Kelly Cristman and Pauline Dean.

Evelyn attended Booker T. Washington High School.

Evelyn met and married James Woods. This union was blessed on September 14, 1985.

Evelyn was a vibrant force for 89 beautiful years, she touched the lives of all fortunate enough to know her. To her, there were no strangers, only potential friends waiting to be made. She wove deep, meaningful connections with everyone she met, a testament to her genuine and compassionate nature. In her community, Evelyn was a familiar face at the gym and a pillar at the Church, always ready with a warm smile and a good conversation. Her charm was matched only by her boundless kindness. She’d give the shirt off her back without a second thought, even if it meant her own comfort was sacrificed. As the matriarch of her family, Evelyn held the threads of their unity close, ensuring love and togetherness prevailed. Her love was fierce and unwavering, surpassing what most could ever imagine. She gave of herself freely and abundantly, leaving an indelible mark on all lucky enough to have her in their lives. Evelyn, a beacon of love and warmth, will be dearly missed but her legacy of compassion and connection will continue to inspire and uplift us all.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories two grandchildren (Eddie Alexander Jr.) & (Marva “Honey” Williams) and great grandchildren, Eddie Alexander III, Alexis Anderson, Taylor and Tyler Woods. Sister Etta Mae Ferguson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

