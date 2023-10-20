Connect with us

Black Business: The Capstone Crate

The Capstone Crate

The Capstone Crate is the first premium subscription box for Howard University Alumni, For Bison By Bison is their theme. The Capstone Crate was founded in 2020 by Howard Alumnae in the midst of the pandemic. You will find that it is expertly curated with posh, fun, and trending products created by Howard University Alumni who own their own businesses. Each quarter you will receive a themed box of products BY HU Alumni FOR HU Alumni at your door. Visit the website to Choose Your Plan & Get Validated.

https://capstonecrate.com/ email: info@capstonecrate.com

