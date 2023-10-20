Superb Woman: Veronica Moore

Veronica Moore

Veronica Moore hails from Oak Cliff, TX where she graduated from David W. Carter High School. Next she was off to study at Northwood University, Prairie View A&M University and the University of Phoenix; receiving her BBA from Northwood. A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Veronica is stylish, sophisticated, sincere and full of joy and love. Yes, she’s absolutely beautiful inside out. She is an External Affairs Specialist for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and has worked in a similar position with the Department of Health and Human Services. She was also the Business Development Manager at UnitedHealthcare, Marketing Manager for Amerigroup and Eligibility Specialist for Texas Health and Human Services.