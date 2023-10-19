I WAS JUST THINKING: Survivor speaks virtually in Dallas to educate public about little-known heart condition that largely affects Black people

By Norma Adams-Wade

Randy Peters is successfully living with the heart failure condition called ATTR-CM. Photo: NNPA

Randy Peters is on a mission to save Black people in America and the Caribbeans from a little-known, deadly heart failure condition that largely affects Black people. The condition almost ended his life but was thwarted because Peters consulted doctors in time.

Now the once robust college professor wants to save other Black lives – that matter. He is toiling to get the word out to others by nationally telling his story at public events throughout 2023.

Peters spoke virtually at an in-person and virtual webinar October 12 at Concord Church in Dallas, The webinar was hosted by a group of African-American women, a Black physician, and sponsored by the Pfizer pharmaceutical corporation with help from the group Voices for the Heart. Heart health advocate ShantaQuilette Develle moderated the speakers and the virtual question and answer segments.

Cardiologist Dr. Albert J. Hicks III spoke virtually at the webinar. while the in-person audience was served reception appetizers by the host group — Pearls of the Ivy Foundation, an arm of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc’s that is comprised of about a dozen Dallas-area suburban cities ranging from Cedar Hill to Waxahachie.

The heart failure condition is commonly called ATTR-CM and medically stands for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

“There are certain steps you should take to find our if you have it,” said Dr. Hicks III, who has practiced in Texas and Maryland. “It’s hereditary. There’s nothing you can do to prevent having it. So, it’s best to get educated about it early and learn how to live with it.”

Dr. Hicks talked about various aspects of ATTR-CM: its symptoms, causes, how it reacts inside your body, how the genes mutate, how it progresses over time, the percentage of Black people who have it, what physical warning signs to look for, the tests your doctors will prescribe.



African-Americans and Afro-Caribbeans will accomplish the mission of Dr. Hicks, Randy Peters, and other crusaders when they learn all they can about ATTR-CM. Consulting one’s primary physician right away at the first signs of symptoms is key. Symptoms include irregular heartbeat, excessive tiredness, swelling in lower legs, glaucoma, shortness of breath, pain or numbness in lower back or legs, numbness tingling or pain in fingers such as carpal tunnel syndrome are all reasons to inform your physician of what you are experiencing.

The public can download more information by visiting www.voicesfortheheart.com

also https://www.yourheartsmessage.com/ask-your-cardiologist and https://pearlsoftheivyfoundation.org/

Norma Adams-Wade, is a proud Dallas native, University of Texas at Austin journalism graduate and retired Dallas Morning News senior staff writer. She is a founder of the National Association of Black Journalists and was its first southwest regional director. She became The News’ first Black full-time reporter in 1974. norma_adams_wade@yahoo.com