QUIT PLAYIN: An Early Thanksgiving!

“For I have learned to be content, whatever the circumstances may be. I know now how to live when things are difficult, and I know how to live when things are prosperous. In general, and in particular, I have learned the secret of facing either poverty or plenty. I am ready for anything through the strength of the one who lives within me”. – Philippians 4: 11-13

Just when you want to crawl back into that pity party or comfort zone; this whole world seems to have broken out in chaos. You want to lament that you don’t have what you want or what you once had.

But suddenly, your problems are dwarfed by the breaking news reports that keep popping up throughout the day.

The old saints and mothers used to give us a three-word caveat; “Just keep living!” As the years wear on, you begin to understand that you are better off than most and have little right or reason to complain. You don’t live in Tel Aviv, The Gaza Strip, Ukraine, or Niger, the least you could do is pray for them.

Whether you realize it or not, there is much to be thankful for. Even if all you can do is read this meandering message, you should be grateful that you are not among the 14% or one in seven Americans who are termed functionally illiterate. Also known by Dr. Carter G. Woodson as “mis-educated.”

This errant essay may come as you contemplate when and if you will find gainful employment. Or you may be working on a job far below what your resume dictates you are capable of.

You may be unemployed and looking, but the mere fact that options are available is a reason for Thanksgiving.

So Toastmasters did not make you a great orator and rhetorical giant like Reverend Martin Luther King or the keeper of Camelot, former President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

However, it is better that you know your limitations and live within their confines than to prove to the world that you are a bumbling, stumbling, grumbling idiot like the former and 45th President of this rapidly dissolving union.

So, you are not rich and famous like Tesla’s owner and Chief Executive Officer Donald Trump II, aka Elon Musk.

The world doesn’t know who the hell you are. But at least there’s no widespread evidence of your arrogant blunders and insolence!

Your mortgage ain’t paid, and you’re hiding your ride from the “Repo Man.” Your money is funny, your change is strange, and your credit won’t get it.

But your children are safe from predators, and the Amber Alerts that seem to go off regularly don’t describe anyone in your family.

Nobody you know or love has ever had their likeness emblazoned upon a milk carton.

Thank God you don’t need a civil attorney or a “smart, tough lawyer” because an 18-wheeler hasn’t hit you…yet.

You’re broke financially, but you’re rich in your spirit. That’s a blessing and a reason to pray daily for our children, the elderly, the sick and the poor.

It’s not always a pleasant privilege to be with family who grate your nerves and try your patience on Thanksgiving Day and any other holidays that tradition suggests you spend with them.

But think about all those unfortunates who spend every day lonely and alone. Every family is dysfunctional to some degree. But the Isley Brothers said it best; “Love the one you’re with!” (May Rudolph Isley rest in peace!)

Or maybe you’re mad at God, the world, the government, and yourself. However, being mad requires a considerable amount of cognitive and cerebral activity. Thank the heavens that you haven’t lost your ever-loving mind.

Surely, you’ve heard that a mind is a terrible thing to waste. Please don’t waste it being angry and argumentative.

None of us has all the answers or gifts. We all have good and bad days. It rains on the just and the unjust.

But whenever it gets bad, remember the New Testament sage, the Apostle Paul. Find a way to be content. You’ll be thankful you did!

And once you realize how much you’ve got, find someone struggling in any of the tribulations mentioned above to share it with.

Paul suggests that every day is a day of Thanksgiving. Start today, November 23, 2023, ain’t promised in Dallas, Detroit, Seattle, or Cincinnati!