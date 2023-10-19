Superb Woman: Cherri Rowe

Cherri Rowe attended Roosevelt High School and then studied Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Texas at Dallas and then received her Masters Degree of Public Administration from University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She is the Chief Program Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and has held several other positions including Vice President of Programs, Area Director of Operations and Branch Director. Cherri is expected to receive her doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Liberty University in May of 2024. Talk about positive energy and servant leadership with a smile; Cherri is talented, smart and committed.
