Oprah Considered Running With Mitt Romney To Stop Trump Reelection: Report

Oprah Winfrey
Photo: Getty Images

By Jovonne Ledet

Oprah Winfrey reportedly considered running with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on a unity ticket in 2020 to prevent Former President Donald Trump from being reelected.

Atlantic staff writer McKay Coppins, author of the upcoming book “Romney: A Reckoning,” said the senator told him that Oprah suggested they run together in the 2020 presidential election “to save the country,” according to book excerpts obtained by Axios.

Romney said he declined the pitch because he believed the push would actually increase Trump’s reelection chances, per the excerpts.

Winfrey has previously said she’s an independent voter but has endorsed a number of Democrats including Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.) who ran against Republican Mehmet Oz in 2022. A source told The Hill that Winfrey never seriously considered running for president.

Coppins’ book is set to be released next week. According to reports, it will include a series of interviews with Romney and insight from his journals and diaries.

The Republican senator, who failed to win his bid for the presidency in 2012, announced last month that he plans to retire.

