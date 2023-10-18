Black Business: The Samantha Rose Candle Company

The Samantha Rose Candle Company is an artisan candle company that creates all-natural soy candles and wax melts with phthalate-free premium fragrance oils. The owner Mackenzie Ofordire created this company in honor of her daughter Samantha Rose. Her company’s mission is to bring awareness to maternal health issues and donate a percentage of the profits to organizations that support these causes. Visit the website to shop.

https://www.samantharosecandlecompany.com/ Follow her on Pinterest and Instagram @samantharosecandlecompany