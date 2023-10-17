HumanGood Response to Sojourner Truth Tenants’ Concerns

By James Park | HumanGood

The safety and well-being of our residents at Sojourner Truth Manor are our team’s highest priorities, and we understand concerns regarding communication and security due to reports of increased crime activity.

Before we took over management in October 2022, Sojourner Truth Manor was in need of serious repairs and rehabilitation, and we are committed to completing the important work needed within the community. Currently, we are focused on modernizing the community room, addressing needed repairs around the community, and we also expect to move forward with other construction projects around the campus.

As our projects progress, we want to help ensure that residents experience minimal disruption to their daily lives, and we will continue to hold more meetings, with translators available to share information, updates, and answer questions.

After experiencing delays and frustration while under previous management, residents are anxious to see significant progress on construction work and our teams are committed to keeping them up-to-date as we work together to make Sojourner Truth Manor a beautiful home for Oakland seniors.

James Park is SVP of Corporate Communication for HumanGood.