Superb Woman: Tana Pradia

Tana Pradia

Tana Pradia leads a life of service. She hails from Houston, TX where she attended Lamar High School. A mother of three children, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother, she has been living with HIV since 1999 and today she is a powerful advocate and mentor to and for women living with HIV. She chaired the Ryan White Planning Council (RWPC) and is one of the co-founders of the Positive Women’s Network–Greater Houston Area Chapter, now the Texas Chapter. She is a graduate of the 2018–2019 PWN–USA Policy Fellowship and the secretary of the Texans Living with HIV Network. Tana is doing things she loves and accredits her work to maintaining her sobriety.