In Memoriam: Donna Francine Cleaver Holloway

Donna Francine Cleaver Holloway

Sunrise: May 5, 1946

Sunset: October 8, 2023

Donna Francine Cleaver Holloway was the first child born to Leroy Cleaver, Jr. and Oma Love Bagley on May 5, 1946, in Hempstead, Texas. She grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas, and was baptized at the Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church. She graduated from Booker T. Washington (BTW) High School in 1963, where she was the proud Drum Major in the BTW Leopard Marching Band and sang in the Harry T. Burleigh Concert Choir.

At age 16, Donna attended Tennessee State University where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Psychology and Counseling. There, she pledged Alpha Chi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in 1965. It was at TSU, she met James Holloway; and, they were married in August 1967 in Wichita Falls, TX. They settled in Chicago, Illinois. To this union, Oma Sharee and Guy Emmanuel were born.

Donna was a loving and dedicated educator. She began her teaching career at Saint Dorothy’s Catholic School in Chicago. She served as a crisis school counselor for the school system in Harvey, Illinois.

In 1986, Donna returned to her home state of Texas and served as a School Counselor in the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), including her last assignment at DISD Metropolitan School until her retirement in 2007.

Her relocation to the Dallas area included the exciting side career as disc jockey (DJ) on KKDA, where she was known as Lady D. She enjoyed disc jockeying and hosting shows and concerts for many famous and local Blues artists.

As a lover of people and music, she co-owned the Brass Rail Club, where she extended her line of friendships. She was featured in a local newspaper article for her unique careers as professional counselor and DJ. Donna loved family, classmates, colleagues, and friends, and touched the lives of so many people in various walks of life.

Loving memories will be celebrated and greatly remembered by her family: Daughter, Oma Sharee Holloway, and granddaughter Athena Love; Son, Guy Emmanuel Holloway, wife Michelle and grandsons: Emmanuel Holloway, Nafi’u Holloway, Dakari Holloway, and Akkil Holloway; and Great Grandchildren: Moriah, Mikah, and Maelani (Emmanuel); and Zaliyah, Ziaire, and Zuri (Nafi’u). Siblings: Hubert Cleaver (Shirley), Joan Cleaver Anderson (Eddie), Juanita Cleaver Simmons (Alexander), Rev. David Cleaver (Valita), Gloria Cleaver Lewis. Maternal Aunt: Peggy Bagley Freeman. She leaves a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, Sorors, and classmates. She was preceded in life’s transition by her parents, the Rev. Dr. Leroy Cleaver, Jr. and Mrs. Oma Bagley Cleaver; and her Stepmother, Mrs. Gloria Cleaver.

FUNERAL SERVICE

Thursday, October 19 at 11am

Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ

311 E. Camp Wisdom Rd., Dallas, TX

The service will be live-streamed.

Cards and Flowers can be sent to:

Sandra Clark Funeral Home

6029 R.L Thornton Freeway

Dallas, TX 75232