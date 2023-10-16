Connect with us

Ms. Barbara Ann Nealy (June 21, 1948 – September 29, 2023)

Barbara Nealy was born to Gladys Menefee Shepherd and Cal Shepherd on June 21, 1948 in Nacogdoches, Texas. Barbara attended Live Oak Baptist Church where she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. From there she joined Iron Will Baptist Church until she moved to Dallas, Texas to Live with her sister Carolyn Shepherd Stewart and joined Third Avenue Missionary Baptist Church where she praised the Lord until her sunset.

Barbara attended Nacogdoches ISD and graduated from EJ Campbell High School where she played the clarinet in the EJ Campbell HS band.

Barbara worked as a cashier for the City of Dallas Library until she retired in 2000.

She is preceded in death by her parents Gladys Menfee and Cal Shepherd, her brothers Cal Don Shepherd, Elmer Ross Shepherd, Billy Joe Shepherd, her sisters Mary McClendon, Carolyn Sue Stewart, Shirley Dean Bean.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her children: Carolyn McClure and LaBrent Nealy, her sister: Dorthy Jean Sheppard and brother: Willy Houston Sheppard “Uncle Bubba”, her daughters/nieces: Janet (Milton) Forney and Jackie (Charles) McClendon-Caldwell her grandchildren: Jeremy (Jacqueline) Matthews, Jerodd McChristian, LaJordan McChristian, LaBrandon Pruitt (Chideria Moore), Brittney Nealy, great-grandchildren: Aaliyah Matthews, Jeremy Matthews II, Armanii Matthews, LaDeria Pruitt, LaBrandon Pruitt Jr, LaBraylon Pruitt, LaBrent Pruitt, LaDeria Pruitt and Novah Brown great-great grandchild Reign-Elizabeth Edwards, best friends Emma Jones and Loyce Baxter and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.

