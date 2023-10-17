Superb Woman: Opal Mauldin-Jones

Opal Mauldin-Jones is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She became the first female City Manager for the City of Lancaster, Texas on February 14, 2011. Her public service career began as a college intern in the office of the Honorable Eddie Bernice Johnson, who represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District.Prior to being named City Manager, she served the City of Lancaster as Community Relations Coordinator, Assistant to the City Manager, Assistant City Manager and Interim City Manager. A native Texan, Opal completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Texas at Arlington. A 2014 Leadership North Texas Graduate, Opal represents the community on various boards across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.
