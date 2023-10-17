Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Opal Mauldin-Jones

Published

Opal Mauldiri-Jones
Opal Mauldiri-Jones

Opal Mauldin-Jones is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She became the first female City Manager for the City of Lancaster, Texas on February 14, 2011. Her public service career began as a college intern in the office of the Honorable Eddie Bernice Johnson, who represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District.Prior to being named City Manager, she served the City of Lancaster as Community Relations Coordinator, Assistant to the City Manager, Assistant City Manager and Interim City Manager. A native Texan, Opal completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Texas at Arlington. A 2014 Leadership North Texas Graduate, Opal represents the community on various boards across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

_Tana Pradia _Tana Pradia

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tana Pradia

Tana Pradia leads a life of service. She hails from Houston, TX where she attended Lamar High School. A mother of three children, a...

4 hours ago
Angelia Scott Dunbar Angelia Scott Dunbar

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Angelia Scott Dunbar

Angelia Scott Dunbar hails from Conway, Arkansas, graduated from Conway High School and studied at South Central Career College and the University of Phoenix. She...

2 days ago
Ingrid Saunders Jones Ingrid Saunders Jones

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ingrid Saunders Jones

Ingrid Saunders Jones is Chair of the National Council of Negro Women. A native of Detroit, MI, she graduated from Northwestern High School and...

3 days ago
Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever

Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever is the CEO of The Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women, Founder & CEO of Media to Millions, and President & CEO...

4 days ago
Advertisement