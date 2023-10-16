Breast Cancer Walk Raises Awareness and Brings Hundreds to Cedar Hill

From Staff Reports

Target Distribution Center in Midlothian had the second largest team with 39 people on their team.

More than a thousand people converged at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center to celebrate the 22nd Sister to Sister Fitness Festival and 5k Walk/Run hosted by the Celebrating Life Foundation, recently.

“There are no words to express the feeling of joy and elation that I felt as participants, vendors, breast cancer survivors, and volunteers filled the halls of the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation this year,” said Sylvia Dunnavant Hines, Founder and Executive Director of the Celebrating Life Foundation.

Hines recalls only occupying the ballroom area when the event first started in Cedar Hill in 2009. Now the event has the entire lower level of the recreation center which includes the four ballrooms and gym area.

Tint School of Makeup and Cosmetology provided manicures, facials, and makeup for breast cancer survivors.

The four-and-a-half-hour event was co-hosted by the dynamic duo of the Day Time Diva of KRNB – Smooth 105.7, Dr. Lynne Haze, and Tashara Parker morning news anchor at WFAA.

An opening dance by Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, a tribute song by Haileaux to the Breast Cancer Survivor of the Year, and a workout by 87-year-old Ernestine Shepherd, who holds the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest female bodybuilder – were a few of the highlights.

“It is hard to image how much this event has grown as I watched the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity direct traffic and our logistic person Gavin Nichols creatively trying to make sure all parking needs were met as he made provisions for food trucks and cars,” said Hines.

Ernestine Shepherd proved that age is nothing but a number as the 87-year-old bodybuilder did a rigorous floor workout routine.

This year’s event focused on self-care with a room for breast cancer survivors that included: facials, manicures, and makeup by Tint School of Makeup & Cosmetology. Gia McCloud of GlamHoney also provided consultation with survivors regarding eyebrows and eyelashes. There was also a room by Flowology and a massage bus for all attendees to enjoy as well.

“It was great to have 62 teams represented and to have people participate from 16 states. We are excited to still have some people participate in the event virtually as well. “We have a group from Atlanta that walks with us every year,” said Hines.

There were more than 55 vendors represented ranging from credit repair to cancer information provided by the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“I enjoyed every part of this event from the variety of food trucks to the various vendors. I participated in the walk and all of the other activities throughout the course of the event. I was also able to begin a part of my Christmas shopping and some personal shopping for my home.

I had the opportunity to meet, network, and fellowship with other beautiful women.

I will definitely save the date for next year’s event because I know that it will be well worth it,” said Anji Kenerson, a first-time participant who flew in from Louisiana.

Antoinette Alexander-Sarpong and her husband John Sarpong also flew in from Kansas to attend the event. Alexander-Sarpong donated her entire skincare product line of the Antoinette Alexander Signature Collection for attendees to enjoy. The attendees received one to two items. However, the 91 breast cancer survivors who registered received most items in her collection.

“I still remember Mayor Pro Tem Sims looking at the crowd and envisioning even more people next year. We are already looking at ways to make the event bigger and better for next year,” said Hines.

The premiere sponsors for the event were AARP-Texas, Charlton Methodist Medical Center, and the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center. Other sponsors for the event included Parkland Health, Herbal Goodness, Tint School of Makeup and Cosmetology, LaMadeleine, Brilliant Fulfillment, Veritex Community Bank, A-List Brands, Frost Bank, and Antoinette Alexander Signature Collection. The media sponsors were: Smooth R & B105.7, WFAA, and Texas Metro News.

Next year, the 23 Sister to Sister Fitness Festival will be held on October 5, 2024.