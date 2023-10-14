Mr. Henry Williams, III (January 24, 1960 – October 2, 2023)

Mr. Henry Williams, III

Henry Williams III, known to most as Hank, was born on January 24, 1960, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the second child and only son of Henry Williams II and Ida Belle (Hopson) Williams. Hank’s faith journey has roots with his maternal grandparents, who served as Bishop and Mother of Pentecostal Saints Tabernacle for over forty years.

He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized by Reverend Samuel L. Hylton at Centennial Christian Church in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hank graduated from Northwest High School in 1978 where he excelled in college preparatory courses, played football, wrestled, and met the love of his life June Shaw. Hank and June later attended Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State) where he graduated with a B.A. in Industrial Technology and pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The loving couple were spiritually united before God on March 10, 1984 in St. Louis, Missouri by his grandfather Bishop WM Hopson in Henry and Ida’s living room.

Following graduation, Hank started his career at McDonnell Douglass Aircraft Co. as an Aerospace engineer. In 1990, he and June moved their family to Ft. Worth, Texas where he worked for Bell Helicopter Textron for 30 years before his retirement in 2020. Hank reached Director level with Bell and was instrumental in mentoring and managing many who worked under him. Hank received his challenging Six Sigma/Blackbelt Certification in 2002.

In 2005, he had the joy of being present at Prairie View A & M when his son Henry Williams IV, J.D. crossed the burning sands into Omega Psi Phi. Hank inherited the spirit of service from his parents and fraternity. Supported by Fraternity core values/principles in retirement, Hank volunteered as a weekly “Meals on Wheels” delivery driver, mentored multiple young men through fishing and other avenues, and was a Tarrant County Casa child advocate. Hank also served on the Parks and Recreation Board for the city of Hurst.

Hank will be welcomed home by his parents Henry II and Ida, mother-in-law Joyce Shaw, sister Thearetta Matthews and brother-in-law Paul Matthews. He leaves, with cherished memories, his one true love June, faithful son Henry Williams IV, J.D., loving daughter Ashley Evergreen Williams. Father-in-law Samuel Harris. Sister Alicia Williams Gardner and brother-in-law Stan Gardner. Brother-in-laws Joe Shaw, Jeramy Shaw, Sam Harris, and Martini Harris.

Also, four granddaughters: Paris Jordan Williams; Kylie A’mya Rose Johnson; Reid Nova Williams; and Araya Rayne Williams. Lastly, nieces Robyn Bonadie (husband John), Charmin Sharp, Jessica Gardner, M.D., and Shannon Gardner. Nephew Richard Dawson Jr. and many dear close friends and family.