Black Business: Copper and Brass Paper Goods

Copper and Brass Paper Goods, created by Ariel Young is an Afrocentric Stationery and E-Commerce Gift Boutique. The brand shines a light on Black culture by promoting positive representation of Black people, using gorgeous illustrations that highlight the beauty and power of Black people. The products are designed and shipped from their headquarters in Middle, Georgia, and produced by partners within the USA. Find the pretty little details that can light up your day on the website. https://www.copperandbrass.net Email: sales@copperandbrass.net