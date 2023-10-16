Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Copper and Brass Paper Goods

Published

Copper and Brass Paper Goods, created by Ariel Young is an Afrocentric Stationery and E-Commerce Gift Boutique. The brand shines a light on Black culture by promoting positive representation of Black people, using gorgeous illustrations that highlight the beauty and power of Black people. The products are designed and shipped from their headquarters in Middle, Georgia, and produced by partners within the USA. Find the pretty little details that can light up your day on the website. https://www.copperandbrass.net Email: sales@copperandbrass.net

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Oasis Soul Scent Co. Oasis Soul Scent Co.

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Oasis Soul Scent Co.

Oasis Soul Scent Co. founded by Lola Pyne is a candle and scented goods company dedicated to creating soothing products inspired by soulful music....

1 day ago
Aurora Tights Aurora Tights

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Aurora Tights

It’s no secret that the clothing industry has notoriously not been colorblind when it comes to nude apparel. Imani Rickerby and her co-founders, Jasmine...

2 days ago
Sassy Jones Boutique Sassy Jones Boutique

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Sassy Jones Boutique

Sassy Jones started selling her unique jewelry, accessories, handbags, and beauty products on the road out of the trunk of her van. Since then...

3 days ago
Global Glam Global Glam

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Global Glam

Kerry Scott is the creator of the Kapemono and the founder of Global Glam. Kerry Scott believes making people beautiful is her life’s calling....

4 days ago
Advertisement