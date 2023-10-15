The SWAC to battle the Pac-12 in nationally televised hoops series

BY HBCU SPORTS
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its streaming schedule of men’s and women’s basketball games that are slated to air on ESPN+ this upcoming season in conjunction with the league’s partnership with the Pac-12.
The Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the two collegiate athletics conferences, is set to tip off for the second consecutive season.
The first-of-its-kind pact between the leagues was announced last year with its aim to create both a forum for competition as well as promotion and education around issues of anti-racism and social justice.
A total of four non-conference match-ups played on the campuses of SWAC member institutions will be carried live on ESPN+.
The men’s slate of games will feature Oregon at Florida A&M (Nov. 20) and USC at Alabama State (Dec. 19).
The women’s slate of games is highlighted by Arizona State at Grambling State (Nov. 16) and California at Florida A&M (Nov. 20).
The men’s and women’s basketball seasons will tip off next month and culminate with the 2024 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments March 13-16 in Birmingham, Ala. All tournament games are slated to be carried live on ESPN digital platforms.
Please see below for a composite listing of upcoming Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series games scheduled for ESPN+.
|DATE
|M/W
|GAME
|NETWORK
|Nov. 16
|Women
|Arizona State at Grambling State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 20
|Women
|California at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|Nov. 20
|Men
|Oregon at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|Dec. 19
|Men
|USC at Alabama State
|ESPN+