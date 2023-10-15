Connect with us

The SWAC to battle the Pac-12 in nationally televised hoops series

Published

SWAC to battle
Pac-12

BY HBCU SPORTS

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its streaming schedule of men’s and women’s basketball games that are slated to air on ESPN+ this upcoming season in conjunction with the league’s partnership with the Pac-12.

The Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the two collegiate athletics conferences, is set to tip off for the second consecutive season.

The first-of-its-kind pact between the leagues was announced last year with its aim to create both a forum for competition as well as promotion and education around issues of anti-racism and social justice.

A total of four non-conference match-ups played on the campuses of SWAC member institutions will be carried live on ESPN+.

The men’s slate of games will feature Oregon at Florida A&M (Nov. 20) and USC at Alabama State (Dec. 19).
 
The women’s slate of games is highlighted by Arizona State at Grambling State (Nov. 16) and California at Florida A&M (Nov. 20).

The men’s and women’s basketball seasons will tip off next month and culminate with the 2024 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments March 13-16 in Birmingham, Ala. All tournament games are slated to be carried live on ESPN digital platforms.
 
Please see below for a composite listing of upcoming Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series games scheduled for ESPN+.

DATEM/WGAME  NETWORK
Nov. 16WomenArizona State at Grambling StateESPN+
Nov. 20WomenCalifornia at Florida A&MESPN+
Nov. 20MenOregon at Florida A&MESPN+
Dec. 19MenUSC at Alabama StateESPN+

