Hubert Howard (August 30, 1933 – September 29, 2023)

Hubert Howard

Hubert Howard was born on August 30,1933 in Oakhill, Texas to Curtis and Mary Lou Howard as the third of three children. He received his formal education in the Henderson School System. Hubert worked on the farm in his early years, was employed by Garland Dodge Company, Neuhoff Packing Company, LTI Bomb Manufacturing Plant and worked 26 yrs at Empire Terminal Warehouse as a local trucker in the DFW area until his retirement. Came out of retirement and was employed 5yrs by Royse City ISD as a bus driver, receiving Bus Driver of the year in 2005.

Deacon Howard was a member of New Hope Baptist church actively working and serving for 72yrs, until his health retired him in October,2022. Throughout the years of dedicated service, he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, member of the choir and Male Chorus Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Finance Committee, church van driver and worked on the New Hope Baptist Church Historical Marker Committee. The Lord blessed him to see all endeavors through to complete fruition. Hallelujah!

He served in the US Armed Forces Services for 2yrs, achieving Corporal Rank ending by an Honorable Discharge in May 1953. After returning from active military duty he then enrolled in the Veteran School in Greenville, Tx studying Business Principles, Business Management and Bookkeeping. Also was a member of the Scottish Right Masonic Lodge. His past times included reading his bible, BBQ’n, community service, dominoes, fishing, traveling, carpentry, and an avid sport’s watching enthusiast and ALWAYS available to assist at his church, which he loved whole heartedly.

He was married to Maurine Smith Howard for 46yrs, only separated by her death in April 2016. Also proceeded in death by his parents Curtis and Mary Lou Howard, brother; Curtis Joseph Howard Jr., sister; Effie Mae Howard White and son; Ulius C. Cox.

Continuing his legacy and his memories are his children, Bonnie Faye Howard Smith (Clarence), Hubert Earl Howard (Cathy), Larry Charles Howard, Terry Eugene Howard, Patsy Ruth Sherren Ervin (JB), Joe Nell Cox, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, 1 god granddaughter, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

