Black Business: Oasis Soul Scent Co.

Oasis Soul Scent Co. founded by Lola Pyne is a candle and scented goods company dedicated to creating soothing products inspired by soulful music. Its offerings include an array of luxurious candles, body scrubs, body oils, sprays, and shower steamers, all carefully and lovingly crafted by hand using 100% natural, non-toxic, eco-friendly ingredients. Visit the website to shop and subscribe at https://oasissoul.com/ and follow on Instagram @oasissoul.
