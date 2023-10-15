Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ingrid Saunders Jones

Ingrid Saunders Jones
Ingrid Saunders Jones

Ingrid Saunders Jones is Chair of the National Council of Negro Women. A native of Detroit, MI, she graduated from Northwestern High School and received her BS Degree in education from Michigan State University and a MA Degree in education from Eastern Michigan University. A former teacher, she served in a number of executive positions before joining The Coca Cola Company; where she served as Chair of the Foundation. She served on the boards of numerous worthy organizations including the Woodruff Art Center; the Apollo Theatre Foundation; Clark Atlanta University; the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation; Girls Incorporated; the Ohio State University’s President’s Council on Women; and the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University.

