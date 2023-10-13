Connect with us

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! October 2023

Zaloriea and Jay Malik
25 years
Selena and Curtis Ward
23 years
Roland and Tanya Williams
Rita and Andrew Carr
1 year
Pastor Robert and Annie Taylor
Laia and Kevin Mondy
26 years
Kevin and Dr. Dolores Bell
30 years
Keithan and Sonya Ross
30 years
Herbert and Mira Lowe
24 years
Glynn and Nancy Boyd
29 years
Dre and Dwayne Everett
25 years
Camillia and Rodriguez Davis
6 years
Brittany and Rob Clat
16 years
Aris and Eric Douglas
6 years
A. R. and Karen Bernard
51 years

