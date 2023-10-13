BLACK CARD: You are not going through it you are growing through it

In the tapestry of my family’s history, one name stands out like a beacon of wisdom and faith: Lucille “Big Mama” Allen. To her audience of sons, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she was more than just a matriarch; she was a source of inspiration. Big Mama had a unique perspective on life, one that focused on seeing the good in bad situations, and she did it through the lens of faith.

Big Mama often said, “It’s not what you are going through; it’s what you are growing through.” These words were more than a mantra; they were a guiding principle for our family. She believed that life’s storms were opportunities for personal growth and transformation. Three examples of her unwavering faith and resilience come to mind.

Firstly, during a period of financial hardship, Big Mama remained steadfast in her belief that better days were ahead. She taught us the value of perseverance and resourcefulness, showing us that faith can move mountains even in the darkest of times. She gave more when she had less yet she received a great deal more.

Secondly, when faced with a health crisis, Big Mama’s unwavering faith in God’s plan gave her the strength to fight with courage and grace. She taught us that even in the face of Illness one can find solace and purpose in their faith. I am facing the resurgence of breast cancer in the family and I must bolster fast to these pearls of wisdom.

Lastly, Big Mama’s emphasis on the power of language and communication created a sense of unity in our family. She compared our interactions to two rooms in a house: the Lower Room, representing the tangible and/or superficial aspects of life, and the Upper Room, where we connected with our God inspired higher calling and spirituality. Through this example, she encouraged us to elevate our conversations, fostering deeper connections and understanding.

In the legacy of Lucille “Big Mama” Allen, we continue to find strength, resilience, and faith in the face of life’s challenges. Her wisdom reminds us that even in the darkest storms, we can find the light of personal growth and faith to guide us through. What are you growing through? email me!

Terry Allen is an NABJ award- winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org