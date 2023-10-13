Connect with us

A Love Seat is…

It was a packed house at the Urban Arts Center, to see the hit play, Love Seat, starring Perri Camper and Jeremie Rivers, along with a talented team. In the play, Love Seat, issues and differences in relationships are discussed and counseling is an important aspect that oftentimes is not considered.

