Black Business: Aurora Tights

It’s no secret that the clothing industry has notoriously not been colorblind when it comes to nude apparel. Imani Rickerby and her co-founders, Jasmine Snead and Sydney Parker founded Aurora Tights to meet the needs of melanated athletes and dancers with their athletic hosiery and apparel. Aurora has empowered performers to bring their own dynamic color and light to the stage. Aurora creates an inclusive space for all athletes to perform in color. Visit the website shop and sign up to the email address to receive exclusive deals and offers.
